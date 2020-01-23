Turkish institute to take Londoners on 13,000-year culinary journey through Anatolia

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Turkish cuisine? Kebabs, döner, lahmacun and meat dishes galore. But that barely scratches the surface of how rich and varied this cuisine really is – and that's exactly the type of stereotypical thinking the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in London wants to overcome.



As part of a project the institute launched last year to promote the deeply rooted food culture and cuisine of Anatolia, a three-day program will be held on Jan. 26, 28 and 30 to take people on a journey through Anatolia's 13,000-year culinary history. The project will offer visitors a variety of events to attend, including supper clubs, Q&As, workshops and podcasts with chefs and producers.



King's College will host the first day of events, featuring acclaimed Turkish chef and food anthropologist Musa Dağdeviren as a speaker. The Netflix documentary "Chef's table," which grants an inside look into the lives and stories of the world's most famous chefs, will also be screened at the event. The Emmy-winning series also portrayed Dağdeviren's story, making him the first Turkish chef to be featured in the multi-season show. Dağdeviren will hold a signing for his book, "The Turkish Cookbook," which received the "Chef Book" award at the 2020 Gourmand Cookbook Awards.







The second day of events will bring together chefs, food bloggers and gastronomy writers interested in Turkish cuisine. Attendees will get the chance to taste local dishes prepared by Dağdeviren at London's Laz@Camden while learning all about the foods prepared on special occasions, the stories behind some Turkish dishes and why we eat certain foods in certain seasons.



The last day of the program will be open to everyone interested in Turkish cuisine, and Dağdeviren will present a special menu of authentic recipes developed from his research on Anatolian food history, featuring famous Turkish dishes as well lesser-known regional delicacies.