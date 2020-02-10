Recipe of the week: Turkish-style zucchini fritters

Zucchinis are very versatile, with a mild flavor that has inspired many a dish. Even people who are suspicious of anything with veggies have a love of "mücver" – Turkish-style zucchini fritters. They are usually eaten as a side dish with some garlic yogurt, but I have found myself eating them as my main dish, and I must say they are certainly up to the task.



Ingredients:



5 zucchinis ( *depending on their size you might need to add more flour or eggs)



Feta cheese



2 eggs



A few tablespoons of flour



Fresh or dried mint, parsley, dill



Green onions



Salt



Seasoning (black pepper, red pepper flakes or any others you like)



How to make it:



After washing the zucchinis, grate and sieve the fine slices produced. Sprinkle some salt and knead the zucchinis, to drain out excess water. The longer you let the moisture drip off, the better. But 10-15 minutes should be enough if you are in a hurry.



Add the eggs, crumbled feta cheese, thinly chopped green onions, some parsley, mint and any kind of seasoning you like and mix in. Gradually add the flour to the mix until it is a bit thicker than pancake dough. Select your pan of choice, drizzle with some vegetable oil and then put a tablespoon of the doughy mixture onto the surface before pushing it down slightly. After they are fried, remove them from the pan and let the excess oil drip off on a paper towel. Enjoy!



Tips:



*The main ingredients are zucchinis, eggs and flour, so anything else that we add here is optional. I highly recommend that you experiment with the recipe. I like to use mild feta cheese, which still remains firm throughout the frying process. My mum prefers saltier cheese, which gives off a taste which is a little sour. I love green onions, as they add an almost minty freshness.



*Of course, the fresher you eat these yummies the better, but mücver is also great when served cold, too.