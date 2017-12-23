   
Hamsik nets 116th Napoli goal to beat Maradona's club record

Napoli's Slovakian midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match SSC Napoli vs UC Sampdoria on Dec. 23 2017, at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples. (AFP Photo)
Marek Hamsik has become Napoli's all-time record scorer after netting his 116th goal for the Serie A club to surpass Argentine great Diego Maradona's tally.

Hamsik took the record outright by scoring after 39 minutes in Napoli's league game against Sampdoria on Saturday.

Allan dribbled through three players in the area before picking out Dries Mertens, who rolled the ball across for Hamsik to tap in from close range.

The goal put Napoli 3-2 ahead and the Slovenia midfielder was immediately surrounded and embraced by nearly all his teammates.

It has taken Hamsik 11 seasons and 478 appearances to reach that tally. Maradona, who was a forward, set the 115-goal mark in 259 games in seven seasons with Napoli.

Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles, in 1987 and 1990.

