Tottenham's Kane nets hat-trick to break Premier League record, topple Messi

Harry Kane toppled Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year by scoring a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton on Tuesday, also overtaking Lionel Messi as the top scorer in Europe.

England forward Kane, 24, headed in Christian Eriksen's freekick in the 22nd minute to overtake Shearer's 36 goals in 1995 with Blackburn Rovers, a tally he had equaled by scoring a hat-trick in Spurs' 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Kane then overtook Messi as the top scorer of the year in Europe for club and country by tapping in Son Heung-min's low cross in the 39th minute. In the second half Kane scored his side's fifth goal of the game to become the first player to hit six Premier League hat-tricks in one year.

Impressive strikes from Dele Alli and Son had further stretched Tottenham's lead in the second half, while Sofiane Boufal hit back for struggling Southampton to make it 4-1 before the relentless Kane struck once again with a classy chipped finish over Fraser Forster in the 67th minute.

Substitute Dusan Tadic got another consolation goal for the visitors, who are 13th on 19 points and only three clear of the relegation zone. Spurs provisionally climbed up to fourth on 37 points, although Liverpool could overtake them again if they beat Swansea City later on Tuesday.

After the Southampton game, Kane had 39 Premier League goals in 2017, and 56 goals for club and country across all competitions.

Kane was immediately congratulated by Shearer.

"You've had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most Premier League goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work," the former England and Newcastle United great wrote on Twitter.

Kane slid on his knees on the Wembley pitch after netting the milestone goal while the home fans chanted "Harry Kane: he's one of our own".

Former England and Tottenham forward Gary Lineker joined in praising Kane with a post on Twitter. He wrote:

"He's only gone and done it. First Shearer's record and now Messi's total is surpassed. Well played @HKane. Absolutely magnificent achievement."