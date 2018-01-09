   
Başakşehir agrees ‘in principle’ Arda Turan deal with Barcelona, president says

ISTANBUL
Medipol Başakşehir President Göksel Gümüşdağ, left, meeting with Barcelona's Arda Turan (Photo courtesy of Medipol Başakşehir)
Last season's Super League runners-up Medipol Başakşehir agreed in principle deal for the transfer of Turkish international Arda Turan from Barcelona, the club's president Göksel Gümüşdağ said Tuesday in a statement.

In the statement published on Başakşehir's official website, Gümüşdağ said he had a fruitful meeting with Turan while the team's lawyers were in contact with the Spanish giants.

"I spent time with Arda [Turan] and I saw that he would be very happy to wear the Medipol Başakşehir shirt. He was ready to head straight for the top, I saw his desire, listened to his goals. Immediately afterward there was a meeting with Barcelona's CEO Oscar Gomar," Gümüşdağ said.

The Başakşehir president added he was coming back to Istanbul with a positive impression regarding the 30-year-old player's transfer.

"Even though we agreed in principle on many issues, there are still a few steps that need to be taken. My team, the player's representatives and Barcelona officials remain in touch. I hope they will return with a positive result," Gümüşdağ said.

Following a successful spell at Atletico Madrid, Turan moved to Barcelona in 2015 for 34 million euros ($40.5 million). However, he failed to impress in the Catalan club and fell out of favor under the new boss Ernesto Valverde who took over last summer.

Turan — whose market value fell from 35 million euros to 12 million in less than a year — failed to make a single appearance for Barcelona this year.

