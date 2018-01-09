Coutinho should not follow Neymar's steps, but must replace Suarez

So far, the most sensational transfer in the winter break has been Barcelona's 160-million-euro signing of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. Although it seemed like Barcelona was still trying to find a replacement for Neymar after the Ousmane Dembélé disaster, I believe Barca performs much better without Neymar and the team should not seek to reestablish his chaos. Rather, they must get rid of the current agents of chaos, like Luis Suarez, who seriously damages the offensive organization of Barcelona with his direct and rough approach.

First of all, we have to accept the fact that Coutinho and Neymar are essentially different type of players, although they share similar set of skills. The former is more aligned with the collective action and most probably will perform much better under a well-built organization rather than chaos. Nevertheless, it is the complete opposite for the latter, since Neymar requires lots of space and time derived from chaos to execute his great dribbling skills. A strict winger role does not suit Neymar well enough, and his talent usually pushes him to go beyond the requirements of his position and to disturb the general pattern of the game. In the last year, Barcelona severely suffered from Neymar's individual chaos, since he not only destabilized opponents, but also threw his team out of balance, making his teammates lose their connection with the time and space in their coach's organization.

On the other hand, Coutinho is not much of an anarchist compared to Neymar, and to expect him to play like his predecessor in the wings would be very wrong in terms of his potential. Added to that, Barcelona has already replaced Neymar's chaos with a much better tactic, in which Jordi Alba utilized the lack of a dominant partner in the wings to cut deeper into the opponents half and create more depth for Barcelona attacks. Now, Barcelona does not a have a superstar in the left wing, but they have a much more efficient strategy with collective action involved. Now they can bring the ball into the opponent penalty box with more precision, since they utilize the connection between the center and the wings more than individual chaos.

Furthermore, Andres Iniesta is still in proper form and it does not seem logical to cut him off from the squad to create room for Coutinho. Added to that, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets have completely different roles and are immune to Coutinho's arrival. Given Messi's place is also unquestionable in this scenario, there is only one option to use Coutinho without disrupting Barcelona's game and utilize the Brazilian's talents with efficiency.

That is, Suarez must leave his place to Coutinho to create more rationality in the final third of Barcelona's offense. With this move, the park the bus strategy against Barcelona would be less effective, since Coutinho's skills and game vision are more suitable for such a narrow space game than Suarez. Also, without Suarez and his direct runs to the opponent's penalty box, Barcelona can develop attacks more patiently and properly, without rushing to the opponent's goal like counter-striker players. Hence, I believe that the most proper way to put Coutinho into Barca is to replace him with Suarez.