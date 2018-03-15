Cristiano Ronaldo voices support for Syrian children

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn attention to the plight of Syrian children on social media. Be strong. Have faith. Never give up," Ronaldo wrote on his official Twitter account Tuesday to draw attention to the acts of violence against children in Syria. He also shared a video footage about an attack against civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta in February 2018. Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, has been under siege for the last five years and humanitarian access to the area, home to some 400,000 people, has been completely cut off.

In the past eight months, forces loyal to the Assad regime have intensified their siege of Eastern Ghouta, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district and leaving thousands of sick and wounded in need of treatment. Syria has been locked in a devastating conflict since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity. According to United Nations officials, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict to date.

The Real Madrid footballer works with children rights NGO, Save the Children. He has donated food, clothes and medical aid to families affected by the Syrian conflict. In February, Ronaldo also shared a photo on Twitter to support Rohingya children."One world where we all love our children. Please help. #Rohingya #Refugee," he wrote, adding a link to Save the Children's website for online donations.