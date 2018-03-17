Critical Intercontinental Derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray ends in goalless draw

The heated Intercontinental derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray ended in a goalless draw on Saturday evening in the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium as Beşiktaş prepares to take on Medipol Başakşehir Sunday evening.

League leader Galatasaray took the field to snap Fenerbahçe's 19-year unbeaten streak at Kadıköy, Yellow Canaries' home stadium, against the Lions.

Galatasaray currently are at top spot with 53 points, Fenerbahçe closely following with 47 points at fourth spot.

As the statistics say otherwise, Galatasaray will look to get three points and have a major advantage as weekend games will shape up the title race in the league.

Galatasaray's 19-year jinx at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium started in 1999/2000 season, when they last defeated arch-rivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 on Dec. 22, 1999.

The other crucial match of the week will see second-placed Beşiktaş taking on third-placed Medipol Başakşehir in an away match.

Both teams have managed to accumulate 50 points so far.