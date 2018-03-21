Each of Mo Salah's goals could cost Vodafone Egypt over $140 million

Klopp: Salah can pass Messi, be best in world

Every goal scored by Liverpool winger Mohammed Salah could cost Vodafone Egypt more than $140 million starting Tuesday.

Despite Salah's incredible goal-scoring form this season, the mobile service provider offered its users 11 free minutes every time the Egyptian scores.

To receive the bonuses, users must sign up to a mobile tariff plan called "Mo Salah World."

Vodafone Egypt has 43 million users, according to its website.

Average price for a minute is 25 Egyptian piasters ($0.014), meaning that if all users signed up for the "Mo Salah World," Vodafone Egypt would give out $140 million worth of minutes for free every time Salah nets a goal.

Salah has been in sensational form this season, scoring 36 goals and setting up an additional 12 in 41 matches for Liverpool across all competitions.

The winger will also be the hope of the Egyptian national team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.