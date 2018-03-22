In Somalia, women defy strict rules to play football

Shortly after sunrise, a group of young women arrive at a football pitch in Mogadishu where they shrug off their hijabs - some changing underneath the billowing veil - to reveal their team kit. Young Somali men stand nearby, some disapproving but all watching closely, as the women jog up and down, dribble a worn-out ball between colorful cones and do sit-ups less than 200 meters (656 feet) from a heavily guarded security checkpoint. The sight of young women playing football is very unusual in Somalia due to societal pressures as well as fear of Al-Shabaab. The al-Qaeda-linked group launches regular attacks in Mogadishu and considers forms of entertainment, such as football, to be evil, worse still if women are involved.

"It is obvious that we are scared despite the fact that we put on heavy clothes over our shorts and T-shirts (until) we get to the pitch. It is very difficult to walk normally with sports clothes - we never wear sports clothing in society," said Hibaq Abdukadir, 20, one of the footballers. She is among 60 girls, who have signed up to train at the Golden Girls Center in Mogadishu, Somalia's first female soccer club. Mohamed Abukar Ali, the 28-year-old co-founder of the center, said he was inspired to create the club after he realized that Somalia had no female footballers.

"We are... trying to make these girls the first Somali female football professionals," he said. However, this is not an easy task.

"When the girls have to attend training sessions, we have to organize to pick them up and bring them here and back home after the session because they are girls, and we think about their security," said Ali.

"There are so many challenges, from security to lack of resources... but that will not deter our ambition to establish female football clubs in this country," he said.