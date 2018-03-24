Boxing legend Mayweather considers buying UK's Newcastle United

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather intends to purchase English Premier League club Newcastle United and even transfer his long-time buddy Cristiano Ronaldo to the British club.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Daily Star on March 18, the 41-year-old boxing champion talked about his particular interest in Newcastle United.

"I love Newcastle. Those guys like to party as hard as any city I have been to anywhere in the world. I met some of the players last year and they are good guys. I am always open to new business opportunities and I love all sports, but I invest with my head not my heart," he said.

Although he "loved" Newcastle United, Mayweather stressed that he would be cautious to make such an important business investment.

"Investing with your heart is the quickest way to lose money," the billionaire said.

"But if somebody put together a business plan and my people looked over it and went 'Floyd, that can make money,' then I would invest," he added.

The boxing legend even joked around, saying he could use his good connections to polish up the British football club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been a long-time supporter and buddy of mine, so I might even be able to get him to finish his career off at Newcastle, " he told the Daily Star.