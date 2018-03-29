Greek football club PAOK's owner banned for entering pitch with gun

PAOK vs. Olympiakos match postponed in Greece after coach injured by toilet roll

Greek club PAOK Salonika's president Ivan Savvides was banned from all soccer stadiums for three years for storming onto the pitch with a gun during a league game, the league's disciplinary committee said on Thursday.

The club were also stripped of three points, ending their title chances.

Savvides, a Georgia-born businessman and former Russian state Duma deputy, charged onto the pitch with a gun in his belt when a goal for PAOK was disallowed in a match against fellow title contenders AEK Athens on March 11.