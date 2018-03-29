   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

Greek football club PAOK's owner banned for entering pitch with gun

REUTERS
ATHENS
Published
Russian-born Greek businessman and owner of PAOK Salonika, Ivan Savvides, pictured with what appears to be a gun in a holster, enters the pitch after the referee annulled a goal of PAOK (Reuters Photo)
Russian-born Greek businessman and owner of PAOK Salonika, Ivan Savvides, pictured with what appears to be a gun in a holster, enters the pitch after the referee annulled a goal of PAOK (Reuters Photo)
Related Articles

Greek club PAOK Salonika's president Ivan Savvides was banned from all soccer stadiums for three years for storming onto the pitch with a gun during a league game, the league's disciplinary committee said on Thursday.

The club were also stripped of three points, ending their title chances.

Savvides, a Georgia-born businessman and former Russian state Duma deputy, charged onto the pitch with a gun in his belt when a goal for PAOK was disallowed in a match against fellow title contenders AEK Athens on March 11.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football The international friendly between Turkey and Montenegro ended in...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS