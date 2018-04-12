'Egyptian King' continues to enchant Liverpool fans

Liverpool's Egyptian footballer Mohammed Salah enchanted the fans once more as he sent the Reds to the Champions League semifinals Tuesday. Salah booked Liverpool's place in the last four for the first time in a decade when he coolly chipped home his 39th goal of the season 11 minutes into the second half before Roberto Firmino inflicted a third consecutive defeat on Manchester City for the first time in Pep Guardiola's near two-year reign.

Salah's goal meant he had now scored eight goals in the Champions League, matching Samuel Eto'o's record number of goals in one campaign, the highest by an African player in the competition's history. Eto'o, currently playing for Atiker Konyaspor, managed to achieve the feat for Internazionale in the 2010-11 season, a year after they won the treble.

The "Egyptian King" will be looking forward to etching his name further in the history books as one more goal in at least two matches can help him break this record.

Meanwhile, the admiration for Salah among Liverpool fans has grown incredibly. Liverpool Football Club fans have embraced the Egyptian player with a chant that celebrates the 25-year-old forward's faith.

"Mo Sa-la-la-la-lah, Mo Sa-la-la-la-lah, if he's good enough for you, he's good enough for me, if he scores another few, then I'll be Muslim too," fans have been filmed chanting from the stadiums to the pubs as they watch Salah's footwork at play. The rhyme continues, "He's sitting in the mosque, that's where I want to be."

Salah, who also plays for Egypt's national team, is quickly becoming a darling of the English football community. He was named the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2017. The chant for Salah is being seen by some as a feat against endemic racism in English football. Several people on social media welcomed the Liverpool FC fans' chorus. Satirist Karl Sharro recently said, "Mo Salah doing more to end the clash of civilisations than anyone else in the world."