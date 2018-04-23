Barcelona star Messi zooms past Ronaldo by earning $30,000 a minute

Messi misses Barca game for birth of third son

Who is the best, Ronaldo or Messi?

Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner in world football while Jose Mourinho tops the managers' chart, according to France Football magazine.

The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for the current season, pulling in 126 million euros ($154 million) in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue while his great Real Madrid rival is making 94 million euros.

Last season 'CR7' led with 87.5 million euros with Messi on 76.5 million euros.

That works out at 25,000 euros ($30,000) per minute pitch time this season for Messi in La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Cup and Supercup and four international appearances for Argentina this season, and assuming he plays all of Barcelona's five remaining games.

The two players who have split the last 10 Ballons d'Or are followed by Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar on 81.5million euros in the calculations to be published by France Football on Tuesday and released to AFP Monday.

There is a big gap to Ronaldo's Real teammate Gareth Bale on 44 million euros and Barca defender Gerard Pique on 29million euros.

Among coaches, Manchester United's Mourinho remains the biggest earner with 26 million euros.

Next comes China boss Marcello Lippi on 23million euros, followed by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, who has won the last two Champions League titles at Real and Pep Guardiola, who has just led Manchester City to the English Premier League.

Top 5 player earners (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona): 126 million euros, 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid: 94million euros, 3. Neymar (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain): 81.5 million euros, 4. Gareth Bale (WAL/Real Madrid): 44 million euros, 5. Gerard Pique (ESP/Barcelona): 29 million euros​

Top 5 coaches (gross wages, bonuses and commercial revenue in the 2017-2018 season):

1. Jose Mourinho (POR/Manchester United): 26 million euros, 2. Marcello Lippi (ITA/China): 23 million euros, 3. Diego Simeone (ARG/Atletico Madrid): 22 million euros, 4. Zinedine Zidane (FRA/Real Madrid): 21 million euros, 5. Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City): 20 million euros​