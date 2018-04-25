Abandoned Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby to continue from where it left off, TFF says

Beşiktaş coach suffers head injury after brawl in suspended Istanbul derby with Fenerbahçe

The Turkish Cup semifinal match between Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, which was suspended last week over a brawl, will be played from where it left off on Thursday, May 3, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said Wednesday.

According to the TFF decision, the Istanbul derby will be played from the 57th minute onward in an empty stadium.

Referee Mete Kalkavan abandoned the semifinal second leg following a mass brawl, which saw Fenerbahçe fans throwing objects onto the pitch after an argument with visiting team players on the bench around the 50th minute of the goalless match.

Beşiktaş coach suffered a head injury from a projectile hurled by the home fans at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Thirty-one people were detained over the events during the derby.

The first leg played April 1 ended in a 2-2 tie.