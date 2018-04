Beşiktaş refuses to turn up for Turkish Cup semis replay against Fenerbahçe

Abandoned Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby to continue from where it left off, TFF says

Beşiktaş will not turn up for the replay of the Turkish Cup semi-final second leg against Fenerbahçe which was abandoned last week due to crowd violence, the club said on Thursday.

The game between two of the country's biggest teams was abandoned after 57 minutes after the Beşiktaş coach was hit on the head by an object thrown by Fenerbahçe fans.

The Turkish football federation ruled that the last 32 minutes of the match should be completed on May 3 behind closed doors.

Beşiktaş said they had received the federation's decision with sadness and dismay.

"We have been on the field for 115 years, we have won, had draws or lost on the field. In order not to accept being losers, we will not show up on the field on May 3," Beşiktaş said in a statement on their website.

The match was level at 0-0 when it was abandoned and the first leg was drawn 2-2.