Real gives Bayern's treble dreams a harsh reality check

Thomas Mueller admits Bayern Munich's treble dreams received a rough reality check at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League. Bayern left themselves with everything to do in the second-leg in Madrid on Tuesday after losing their home semi-final 2-1 at the Allianz Arena. Bayern have only rarely being tested by their domestic rivals this season.

"We were too naive, we had several very, very good chances and in the Bundesliga, we say ‘thank you'," said Bayern's captain, who squandered several opportunities himself on Wednesday.

Bayern wrapped up a sixth straight Bundesliga title three weeks ago and reached the German Cup final on May 19. Yet an off-key Real managed to all-but burst Bayern's treble dreams.

"I have rarely seen a Madrid team who allowed so many chances, that's why we won't give up," said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes. Real inched closer to a third straight Champions League final after Marco Asensio's winner capped their comeback win, yet Madrid were below-par by their own admission. "Bayern were perhaps the better team, that was an average performance from us, it must be said," conceded Real's ex-Bayern midfielder Toni Kroos. Nevertheless, Mueller is optimistic for the return leg. "We won there last season," said the Germany forward of the quarterfinal away leg last year when Bayern led 2-1 after 90 minutes to force extra time, but then conceded three goals to Ronaldo to lose 4-2 to bow out.

"Real are definitely vulnerable. We need a different killer's mentality."

To compound Bayern's problems, Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng are doubtful for the return leg after coming off injured in a frantic opening 30 minutes. Real claimed their sixth win in a row against Bayern in the knock-out stages of the Champions League.