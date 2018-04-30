Rize, Ankaragücü confirm Super League promotions

Rizespor claimed the Spor Toto 1st League title Saturday to confirm its promotion to the Spor Toto Super League.

The Black Sea side beat third-placed Ümraniyespor 1-0 to take its points tally to 66.

Second-placed Ankaragücü also confirmed its promotion to the top tier of Turkish football as it defeated the already-relegated Manisaspor 3-0 Saturday.

Rizespor will return to Super League after it was relegated to the 1st League last season.

Ankaragücü, on the other hand, will be returning to the top tier after six years since its relegation in 2011-2012.