History in Galatasaray's favor ahead of final push for title

With just three matches to go, Galatasaray overcame its biggest hurdle toward the Super League title as it beat Beşiktaş 2-0 Sunday. Previous records suggest that the Lions do not have a habit of losing matches in the last three weeks when they lead the table. Since the three points system was adopted in Turkish football leagues in 1987, Galatasaray has won the title on all 10 occasions when it entered the final three weeks as the league leader. The seasons include: 1987-88, 1993-94, 1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2001-02, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2014-15. Six of these titles - 1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2011-12, and 2012-13 - were won under current coach Fatih Terim, who is leading Galatasaray for a fourth term. With Sundays win against Beşiktaş, Galatasaray has 66 points and it will meet minnows Teleset Mobilya Akhisarspor, Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor and Göztepe in the last three weeks of the Super League. Galatasaray has also been the most successful team at home this season. It secured 46 of 48 points, winning 15 of their 16 home matches, at the Türk Telekom Stadium.

On the other hand, Beşiktaş title hopes were left in tatters after the defeat against archrival Galatasaray. The Eagles are now placed fourth with 62 points. Medipol Başakşehir is in the second spot with 65 points and third-placed Fenerbahçe has 63. Under these circumstances, Beşiktaş can only pray its rivals drop points as it faces Kayserispor, Osmanlıspor and Sivasspor in the last three matches. However, the Istanbul side is bogged down by the injuries of Caner Erkin, Alvaro Negredo and Pepe, while Dusko Tosic is serving a ban.

Beşiktaş has had a poor run on the road this season, winning only six of its 16 away matches. It drew and lost five matches each. It also lost the away matches against its title rivals Galatasaray, Medipol Başakşehir and Fenerbahçe. Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe has demanded that all title candidates must play on the same day, at the same hour, given the tight title race. Fenerbahçe will play against Bursaspor, already relegated Kardemir Karabükspor and Atiker Konyaspor in the weeks to come, while Medipol Başakşehir will face Sivasspor, relegation-threatened Antalyaspor and Kasımpaşa.