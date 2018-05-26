Servet Yardımcı: Turkey ready to host UEFA 2024

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Vice Chairman Servet Yardımcı said Turkey is ready to organize the UEFA 2024 European Championship. In an interview with Associated Press (AP), Yardımcı talked about Turkey's candidacy to host UEFA 2024. Yardımcı said: "European football needs innovation. Turkey is ready to host European Championship 2018. Our biggest assurances are our newly built, modern stadiums.

"Turkey is a bridge between Asia and Europe. And it means new region, new excitement, markets and sponsors for UEFA. The other candidate country, Germany is also big and powerful country, but the organization needs a newer and better one. It is Turkey. Turkey has a lot of experience hosting big events," he said. "We have 25 newly built stadiums. We are taking the occasion very seriously. There will be no security fears. The Turkish Cup, held in Diyarbakır is a good example. Our motto is to hold the best ever event," he added.

Yardımcı is on UEFA's powerful 17-member Executive Committee. He was born in Rize, on Turkey's Black Sea coast. Previously, the 61-year-old administrator was an executive at top-flight Turkish club Rizespor and held several positions in the Turkish Football Federation. The committee - 16 members plus the UEFA president - is responsible for running of the organization outside of a UEFA Congress. Its members are elected for four-year terms. The UEFA Champions League final in 2020 will be played in Istanbul. The final will take place in Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which has a 76,092-seat capacity. Inaugurated in 2002, Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host its second Champions League final after the one in 2005 between Italy's AC Milan and England's Liverpool.