German ultras banned from leaving Germany during World Cup

The police in German state of North Rhine-Westphalia banned football ultras from leaving the country during the upcoming FIFA World Cup this summer, a report said Thursday.

More than 100 football fans, who were previously convicted of hooliganism in stadiums, were prohibited from leaving Germany for the duration of the World Cup in Russia, newspaper Rheinische Post said.

The police explained the decision, citing the dangers of encountering Russian hooligans.

"The Eastern European hooligans are of a different caliber and have a high potential for violence, for example, they have pyrotechnics, which resemble small hand grenades," head of the NRW German Police Union Erich Rettinghaus said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the World Cup, Russian authorities are cracking down on the hooligan culture in football. Groups which wreaked havoc two years ago during the 2016 European Championship in France report surveillance and threats from law enforcement.

Leading Russian hooligans face lengthy prison sentences on old or trumped-up charges if there is trouble at the World Cup, even if they are not personally involved.

Titleholders Germany are again seen as one of the biggest favorites to win the World Cup, which will take place June 14-July 15.