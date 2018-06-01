Beşiktaş announces Tosic's departure to China's Guangzhou

Beşiktaş announced yesterday that Dusko Tosic is set to sign for Guangzhou R&F. The Black Eagles thanked the Serbian defender for his time with the team in a statement.

Tosic, who is awaiting a World Cup call-up, had been linked with a move to Guangzhou Evergrande, with a $5.8 million fee mooted. But Tosic now appears destined for their city rivals, where he would join compatriot Marko Perovic, following a statement Beşiktaş released detailing this latest development.

Tosic scored five goals in 25 Turkish Super League appearances in a difficult domestic campaign for Beşiktaş, with the club finishing in fourth place.

The former Gençlerbirliği man played twice in World Cup qualifying for Serbia. Meanwhile, Turkish media reports say Beşiktaş's other star Anderson Talisca may sign with Italian giant Juventus.