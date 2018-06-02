Beşiktaş parts ways with 4 stars including Talisca

After Serbian defender Dusco Tosic's departure for China's Guangzhou R&F, Beşiktaş parted ways with four more stars whose contracts have ended.

The Black Eagles unexpectedly did not use the 21 million euro buy option for their Portuguese star Anderson Talisca on the deadline on Thursday.

With this, Talisca's two-year Turkey adventure has officially ended. Meanwhile, the team's other foreign star Oğuzhan Özyakup's contract ended on Thursday night. Özyakup was transferred from Arsenal in the 2012-13 season and if Beşiktaş sold him to another club, it would have to pay 30 percent share to Arsenal.

Consequently, Beşiktaş would stand to only gain 3-4 million euros signing him a new contract. The team chose not to do so as a result of low profitability after giving Arsenal its share. Beşiktaş is continuing negotiations for English defender Atiba Hutchinson who contributed a lot in the team's last two titles. But as Beşiktaş decreased its budget 35 percent, the club offered Hutchinson a lower wage and the two sides have not yet agreed. Also, Atınç Nukan, who played on loan in Beşiktaş, is not being thought of for the new season's squad.