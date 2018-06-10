Neymar shines as Brazil beats Austria 3-0 in friendly

Brazil's Neymar scores against Croatia on return from injury days before World Cup

Brazil scored three superbly-taken goals to beat feisty Austria 3-0 in sweltering conditions on Sunday to put the finishing touches to their impressive World Cup preparations.

Gabriel Jesus put Brazil ahead in the 36th minute with a delightful dinked finish past Heinz Lindner before Neymar added a stunning second goal in the 63rd minute

Neymar left Aleksander Dragovic on the floor with a dragback and then scored with a shot between Lindner's legs.

Six minutes later, substitute Roberto Firmino set Philippe Coutinho clear down the left and he curled his shot wide of Lindner for the third.

Neymar started for the first time since recovering from a foot injury that kept him out for three months. He also scored as a second-half substitute against Croatia a week ago.

Five-times champions Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17.