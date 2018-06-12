World Cup must be a parade of fraternity

The most entertaining month of the year, the dearest tournament for all football fans has finally arrived. Although we have been watching football for nine months continuously, the excitement we get from the World Cup is still enormous. As nations from all over the world come together to play football, we feel one of the most important values of humanity, fraternity. The World Cup offers salvation to all football enthusiasts who got tired of the monotonous, cautious and serious club games throughout the year. That is why the World Cup must be played with a spirit of fraternity, like friends coming together to play football just for fun.

First, let's approach the issue from the other way round and imagine all the teams in World Cup played like Jose Mourinho's teams. Mourinho's strategy is simple: football is a game of fear, whoever has the ball has fear and whoever has the ball is likely to make more mistakes. Therefore, it is best to renounce possession and force opponent to make mistakes. Sure, this strategy led Mourinho to many trophies, but not many entertaining games. If you think that it is not okay to make mistakes, then surely you will be afraid to get the ball, and today many professional players feel fear much more than they feel enjoyment. This is understandable to a point in club games, but certainly it is not in international games.

Compared to club games and tournaments, international games and tournaments offer no serious financial profit. Thus, the only thing that motivates players is to make their countries proud, and that should not stress them as if millions of dollars were at stake. Nevertheless, you might claim that even nationalist aspirations can stress players, and I would not disagree. But that is not a fear that we can't deal with - if the philosophy of the tournament changes then the whole mentality of the players and coaches changes immediately.

I argue that the philosophy we should stick to create an entertaining tournament must be fraternity. Regardless of the winners and losers, the tournament must be presented and organized in a manner that it will be an opportunity to return to the fundamentals of football and enjoy the game. This will not only eliminate fear and hatred, but also replace them with enjoyment and affection. Football must be a pioneer of social good, and the World Cup offers a chance to turn football into a parade of fraternity.