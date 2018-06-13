US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced Wednesday that the U.S., Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup.

The North American bid beat the rival Morocco proposal, winning 134 votes to 65 for Morocco.

The outcome was an endorsement for the more profitable and stable bid from the North American neighbors.

The four countries involved in the bidding and three U.S. territories were not involved in the ballot.

In his acceptance speech, U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro says "Thank you so, so very much for this incredible honor."

The 2026 World Cup will be the first ever to feature 48 teams playing a total of 80 games — 60 planned across 10 U.S. cities, and 10 games in three cities for each of Canada and Mexico.