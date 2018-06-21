Struggling Argentina meets pace-setting Croatia

Argentina appears to be 90 minutes from entering full meltdown mode ahead of their second Group D game against Croatia today in Nizhny Novgorod.

The 1-1 draw with Iceland brought out the critics with Diego Maradona first in line, saying national team coach Jorge Sampaoli would not be able to return home if his side continued playing the same way.

"Playing like that, Sampaoli cannot go back to Argentina," he said in his program on the Telesur TV channel.

Maradona said Sampaoli did not appear to have a game plan and the team were "closer to losing the coming matches" against Croatia and Nigeria.

Croatia's crisis is small in comparison. Their coach Zlatko Dalic expelled Nikola Kalinic from the squad on Monday after he refused to come off the bench in the opening 2-0 win over Nigeria.

Kalinic has left Russia and Croatia will not be allowed to call up a replacement but their 22-man squad can feel full of confidence after that display against Nigeria.

Also today all four Group C teams are in action with France playing Peru in Ekaterinburg and Denmark meeting Australia in Samara.

France beat Australia in their opening game but Antoine Griezmann was taken off in the second half and later criticized for allowing his decision not to join Barcelona to receive so much pre-tournament attention. He did not train fully on Tuesday because of an ankle injury but is expected to be fit to face Peru, who lost their opener to Denmark.

Denmark's star player Christian Eriksen admitted to FIFA.com that his team had been below par in that victorious opener.

"We certainly weren't at our best," he said. "Peru were well organized and they made it hard for us. But it is not always necessary to play amazing football to win."

France and Denmark top Group C with Peru and Australia yet to get off the mark.