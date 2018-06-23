Simeone says Argentina look lost, questions Messi in leaked audio

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said Argentina look lost and have no leadership after the 3-0 loss to Croatia in an audio message leaked to Spanish and Argentine radio stations.

"What's happening to the team right now is what has happened to Argentina in these last four disgraceful years: anarchy, no leadership from the players, coaches or directors. The team is lost," former Argentina international Simeone can be heard saying.

"Right now in the dressing room they are coming to blows. Someone needs to stand up and fight."

Simeone also appeared to call into question the true quality of Argentina's usual talisman Lionel Messi.

"Messi is very good but he is very good because he is accompanied by extraordinary footballers. If you have to choose between Messi and Ronaldo in a normal game, who would you choose?" said Simeone.