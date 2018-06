Japan come back twice to draw against Senegal

Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 in the Yekaterinburg Arena on Sunday to leave World Cup Group H wide open.

Sadio Mane put Senegal ahead after an error from Japan keeper Eiji Kawashima on 11 minutes but Takashi Inui levelled before the break.

Against the run of play Moussa Wague put Senegal ahead on 71 minutes but Japan fought back again and Keisuke Honda salvaged a point 12 minutes from time.

Both teams now have four points from two games and have identical records atop the group. Japan face Poland in their final game on Thursday while Senegal meet Colombia.