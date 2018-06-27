Racist attacks against Turkish players sends demoralized Germany crashing out of World Cup

Defending champion Germany, whose World Cup stint was marked by racist attacks on its Turkish-origin players, returns home after losing 2-0 to South Korea.

One of the favorites to triumph in Russia, Germany finished bottom in Group F after Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 in the other match to qualify for the last 16 along with their opponents.

Joachim Loew's side found it tough to break down South Korea's stubborn defense despite dominating possession at the Kazan Arena, and could not beat goalkeeper Jo Hyeon Woo with their few clear chances.

Late goals from Kim Young Gwon and Son Heung Min were not enough to help South Korea through.

This is the first time Germany have failed to make it through the opening round of the tournament since 1938, featuring in every edition between 1954 and 2018.

Germany's Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündoğan, both of Turkish origin, experienced pressure and insult for weeks from German fans after posing with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to London last month.

The attacks reached a point where Gündoğan's car was vandalized in the German city of Cologne.

German police confirmed that Gündoğan filed a complaint against unknown persons after his car was vandalized during a friendly game on June 7 against Saudi Arabia.

Loew called on German fans to stop booing Özil and Gündoğan after the Premier League stars found themselves at the center of a political row.

"My job is to get both players, who have certainly suffered from this situation, in good shape," said the head coach on Wednesday at Germany's first press conference in Russia.

"It may be that these players will still be accompanied by whistles. So be it. I wish it were otherwise. My job is to get them in the flow to help the team."