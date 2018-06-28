   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

In World Cup first, Japan survive defeat to Poland to reach last 16 thanks to fair play rule

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
Volgograd
Published
Japan's midfielder Takashi Inui (L) and Japan's defender Yuto Nagatomo (R) shake hands after the final whistle in the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Japan and Poland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 28, 2018. (AFP)
Japan's midfielder Takashi Inui (L) and Japan's defender Yuto Nagatomo (R) shake hands after the final whistle in the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Japan and Poland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 28, 2018. (AFP)

Japan tip-toed into the last 16 of the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Poland in Volgograd but benefiting from Colombia's defeat of Senegal in Samara and the fair play rule.

Centre-back Jan Bednarek volleyed the 59th-minute winner to give Poland a first win and a modicum of honour restored after two defeats in Group H.

The Blue Samurai needed a point - but circumstances also allowed for a defeat - following a 2-1 victory over Colombia and a 2-2 draw against Senegal.

But after going behind they had to hope the result of the game in Samara went their way - while avoiding yellow cards to stay ahead of Senegal. It did and Japan - on the same points, goal difference and goals scored as Senegal - went through on the fair play rule behind Colombia, with the Africans going home.Volgograd

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football Hundreds of Mexican football fans partied outside the South Korean...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS