Deschamps, Zidane among best FIFA men's coach nominees

World Cup winner Didier Deschamps and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane have been named on the shortlist of candidates for the Best FIFA Men's Coach 2018 award.

Deschamps, who orchestrated France's second World Cup triumph earlier this month, is joined by fellow World Cup coaches Zlatko Dalic, who led Croatia to their first final, Belgium's Roberto Martinez, England's Gareth Southgate and Russia's Stanislav Cherchesov on the 11-person list announced yesterday.

Zidane, who resigned after three straight Champions League titles with Real Madrid, is nominated again after winning last year, along with domestic champions Juventus's Massimiliano Allegri, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde. Europa League winner Atletico Madrid's Diego Simone and Champions League runner-up Liverpool's Juergen Klopp are also on the shortlist.

Sarina Wiegman, the 2017 winner after leading the Netherlands to the Women's European Championship, is among the nominees for the women's coach award. National team bosses Australia's Alan Stajcic, Japan's Asako Takakura, Brazil's Vadao, Spain's Jorge Vilda and Switzerland's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, as well as club coaches Emma Hughes from Chelsea, Wolfsburg's Stephan Lerch, Portland Thorns' Mark Parsons and Lyon's Reynald Pedros round out the list.

The nominees for the men's and women's player awards were set to be revealed later with the winners to be announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London on Sept. 24.