   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

France's Pavard wins World Cup 'Goal of the Tournament' award

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published

France right-back Benjamin Pavard has won the 2018 World Cup goal of the tournament award for his stunning strike against Argentina, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Stuttgart defender ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley spinning into the top corner to level eventual champions France's last-16 tie with Argentina at 2-2 in the 57th minute.

France kicked Argentina out after winning the match 4-3.

France went on to win the tournament, beating Croatia in the final.

Pavard's effort won a public vote to be named the best of the 169 goals scored in the tournament, seeing off competition from Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero's free-kick against Japan and Luka Modric's goal in Croatia's group-stage thumping of Argentina.

More than three million votes were logged on FIFA's website, football's world governing body said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football Seeking to avoid UEFA sanctions under its Financial Fair Play rules,...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS