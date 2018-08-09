   
Beşiktaş defeats LASK Linz 1-0 in Europa League qualifier

DHA Photo

Istanbul's Beşiktaş beat LASK Linz of Austria 1-0 in its UEFA Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round late Thursday.

The first leg took place at Istanbul Vodafone Park at 9 p.m. local time (1800GMT).

If Beşiktaş eliminates LASK Linz in Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round, they will face the winners of Partizan and Nordsjaelland tie in the playoffs round.

The other Turkish team in the Europa League, Medipol Başakşehir, had a 0-0 tie with Premier League side Burnley in the third qualifying round at home.

