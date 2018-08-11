Beşiktaş, Başakşehir hopeful of Europa League qualifications

Turkish football heavyweight Beşiktaş and its city rival Medipol Başakşehir kept hopes to qualify after the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round. Beşiktaş toppled LASK Linz of Austria 1-0 in Istanbul late Thursday. In the sixth minute of the match at Vodafone Park, Beşiktaş's left-winger Ryan Babel scored the header in the far post. Midfielder Oğuzhan Özyakup produced the assist. Babel scored the winning goal for his team as Beşiktaş bagged its victory at home. The second leg is set for Thursday, Aug. 16 in Linz, Austria. Meanwhile, the other Turkish team playing in the same Europa League round, Medipol Başakşehir, drew against English club Burnley 0-0 in Istanbul. The second leg will be played next Thursday in England.