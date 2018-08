Istanbul's Beşiktaş on Thursday advanced to Europa League group stage playoffs after having eliminated LASK Linz of Austria on away goals.

LASK Linz defeated the Istanbul powerhouse 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round second leg match in Linz late Thursday.

However, the Austrian said failed to sideline the Black Eagles as Beşiktaş toppled LASK Linz 1-0 in first leg match.