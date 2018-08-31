Turkish teams learn Europa League group stage opponents

Representatives of the Turkish Super League on Friday learned their opponents in the group stages of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League.

According to the draw results held in Monaco, last season Super League runner-up Fenerbahçe will play Anderlecht (Belgium), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) and Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) in Group D.

Another Istanbul giant Beşiktaş are to face Genk (Belgium), Malmo (Sweden) and Sarpsborg (Norway) in Group I.

Akhisar Belediyespor are set to compete against Sevilla (Spain), Krasnodar (Russia) and Standard Liege (Belgium) in Group J.

The group stage will start on Sept. 20.

The Europa League final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29, 2019.

All the groups are as follows:

Group A: Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Ludogorets (BUL), Zurich (SUI), AEK Larnaca (Greek Cypriot administration)Group B: Salzburg (AUT), Celtic (SCO), RB Leipzig (GER), Rosenborg (NOR)Group C: Zenit (RUS), Kobenhavn (DEN), Bordeaux (FRA), Slavia Praha (CZE)Group D: Anderlecht (BEL), Fenerbahce (TUR), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Spartak Trnava (SVK)Group E: Arsenal (ENG), Sporting CP (POR), Qarabag (AZE), Vorskla Poltava (UKR)Group F: Olympiacos (GRE), AC Milan (ITA), Real Betis (ESP), Dudelange (LUX)Group G: Villarreal (ESP), Rapid Wien (AUT), Spartak Moskva (RUS), Rangers (SCO)Group H: Lazio (ITA), Marseille (FRA), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Apollon (Greek Cypriot administration)Group I: Besiktas (TUR), Genk (BEL), Malmo (SWE), Sarpsborg (NOR)Group J: Sevilla (ESP), Krasnodar (RUS), Standard Liege (BEL), Akhisar Belediyespor (TUR)Group K: Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Astana (KAZ), Rennes (FRA), Jablonec (CZE)Group L: Chelsea (ENG), PAOK (GRE), BATE Borisov (BLR), Vidi (HUN)