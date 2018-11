Beşiktaş tied Belgium's Genk 1-1 in their fourth match of the Europa League 2018-19 group stage.

In the away match in KRC Genk Arena, Beşiktaş's Quaresma opened scoring in the 16th minute. The first half ended 0-1.

Black Eagles also dominated the second half but they could not find the second goal and Genk equalized the score with Berge in the 87th minute.

In the other Group I match, Sweden's Malmo also drew Norway's Sarpsborg 1-1.