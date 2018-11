The Turkish national football team will play against Ukraine in a friendly match today at home in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Turkey's matchup comes only days after being defeated by Sweden and relegated to League C in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

Sweden's 1-0 victory upset the Turkish team at home in the central Anatolian city of Konya.

With that victory, Sweden revived its hopes for progressing to League A and ensured that they will not be relegated to League C.