Emre Can back with Juventus after surgery

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has returned to Turin after undergoing surgery to remove thyroid nodules in a German hospital, Italian media reported late Monday.

The 24-year-old German international, who is said to have been operated on in Frankfurt on October 29, is expected to be fit again in about a month.

He signed this year with the Bianconeri after a four-year term at Liverpool. He appeared in eight of the first nine Serie A games and in two Champions League outings before being diagnosed with the thyroid issue.