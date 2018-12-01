Galatasaray, Beşiktaş set for derby showdown

Istanbul heavyweights Galatasaray and Beşiktaş will play a derby football match in Turkey's top-tier Spor Toto Super League on Sunday.

The league match at Beşiktaş' Vodafone Park Stadium will start at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Ahead of the match in week 14, Medipol Başakşehir leads the league with 30 points while Kasımpaşa ranks second with 25 points, followed by reigning champions the Galatasaray with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş are in fourth place with 21 points.

The teams will meet for the 344th time after competing for 95 years, in which Galatasaray beat Beşiktaş 121 times and was defeated 109 times.