Azpilicueta signs new contract with Chelsea

Spanish international Cesar Azpilicueta, one of the longest-serving players at Chelsea, signed a new four-year contract yesterday which if he sees it out will take him to 10 years with the Premier League club.

The 29-year-old defender - who joined the Blues in 2012 from French outfit Marseille has won the Premier League title twice as well as captained them this season in the league - says his desire to fight for the club is stronger than ever.

Azpilicueta, who is two appearances short of 300 for the club, has been a pivotal player in the bright start to the Maurizio Sarri reign which sees them lying in third spot, seven points off leaders Manchester City.

"Delighted to be a blue until 2022," the 25-times capped Spaniard said on his Twitter account. "Since I arrived in 2012, my desire has been always to give my best and fight for this club, and now more than ever, I feel the responsibility to bring more success to this family."

Azpilicueta's previous deal was due to expire in 2020 after he signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension in 2016.

Club director Maria Granovskaia said Azpilicueta's new contract was rewarded not only for his loyalty but also his consistently high-level displays. "Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years," she said.