Fenerbahçe's Chahechouhe joins Rizespor

Fenerbahçe has loaned its winger Aatif Chahechouhe to Çaykur Rizespor for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old Moroccan will join Rizespor with immediate effect, the club announced yesterday. The left winger featured in only four matches for Fenerbahçe this season.

Both teams Fenerbahçe and Rize are in the relegation zone of the Turkish Super League. Fenerbahce is placed 17th with 16 points while Rizespor is anchored to the bottom with 12.

The January transfer window will remain open until Jan. 31.