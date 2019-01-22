Balotelli to join Marseille from Nice

Italy striker Mario Balotelli has agreed to join Olympique de Marseille from fellow Ligue 1 side Nice on a six-month contract, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper added that the 28-year-old, who has also played for Inter and AC Milan as well as Manchester City and Liverpool, would have a medical on Wednesday.

OM were not immediately available to comment.

Balotelli's contract was due to expire in June.

Marseille are seventh in the standings, level on 31 points with eighth-placed Nice who have played a game more.