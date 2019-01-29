Transfer mania of Turkish clubs has reached another level

The Cambridge dictionary defines addiction as "an inability to stop doing or using something, especially something harmful" or "the need or strong desire to do or to have something, or a very strong liking for something."

Drug addicts know that drugs are harmful, but they keep buying anyway – just like Turkish clubs with transfers. Financially bankrupt, Turkish teams are trying to make extraordinary transfers at the cost of their club's future. For instance, Galatasaray, who had to sell its most promising talent, 18-year-old Ozan Kabak, due to financial constraints, is still looking for a semi-retired striker from China.

The situation is more like a tragicomedy, with Galatasaray executives not being able to reach a deal as several weeks have passed by since the transfer window opened. Galatasaray fans on Twitter do not sleep until 4 a.m. so that they can learn about the transfer news from China first. But the most tragic part of the story is that Galatasaray has been trying to buy Alan Carvalho from Guangzhou Evergrande, a player who has been playing in the Chinese league for the last four years and is already 29 years old. If that does not convince you that Turkish clubs are transfer addicts, just listen to this: Galatasaray offered a 3.5-year, 4.5-million-euro contract on top of a 3.5-million euros transfer for Carvalho. This will means the Istanbul club will pay a total of 19.25 million euros in the long run.

This is just insane. In an era where Turkish clubs are finally paying the price of their reckless and childish spending, this transfer just does not make any sense. Why did Galatasaray sell its proven striker Bafetimbi Gomis then? He is 33 years old but he wanted the same money as Alan, plus, he scored 32 goals for Galatasaray last season and helped the team win the title.

Galatasaray justified his departure citing the deteriorating financial status, and even though fans were frustrated, they acknowledged that it was a good decision for their team's financial future. So the question is what exactly happened to Galatasaray in the last six months that it now wants to pay almost 20 million euros for an expired striker?

The truth is terrifying since it shows the boundless greed and selfishness of Turkish football executives. With the government's new debt restructuring programs, Turkish clubs finally found a way to come out of their bankruptcy, but they are required to plan their budget for the long run. However, because no individual as yet has been held responsible for their actions as executives and the debt is left for the succeeding administrations, club officials are still trying to save their image by making more and more transfers – pushing the limits of their budget.

Galatasaray executives and coach Fatih Terim know they need to make transfers to compete in the Super League because that is what they are used to. Because they did not create a long-term project with the Turkish youth, they are now dependent on expired goods giving their final shot in Galatasaray. For this final shot, they are ready to sacrifice the future of Galatasaray. In Noam Chomsky's words, "They are privatizing the profit and socializing the losses." Until we hold individuals responsible, they will keep doing this.