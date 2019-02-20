Başakşehir cement reign in Super League

Medipol Başakşehir's cemented its reign at the top of the Turkish Super league with Monday's 1-0 win over Antalyaspor. With their latest win, the league leaders have 48 points and a six-point lead in week 22.

On Sunday, second place Galatasaray defeated Kasımpaşa a 4-1 to increase their points to 42. Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 with Konyaspor on Saturday.

The struggling Yellow Canaries are suffering the worst season in their history, with only five wins in 22 outings. Fenerbahçe are now in 15th place with 24 points, only six points from the bottom of the league, and 24 points away from the top spot. On Friday, Beşiktaş beat Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1 and are in third place with 39 points.