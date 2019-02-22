Kane back in full training ahead of trip to Burnley

Harry Kane is back in full training and could return for Tottenham Hotspur's away clash at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, the club confirmed Thursday.

The 25-year-old striker has been out since injuring his ankle in Tottenham's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United on Jan. 13. Tottenham's leading scorer with 14 league goals this season had notched seven goals in his previous six matches in all competitions before suffering the injury in the closing stages of the United defeat at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have coped well with Kane's absence, winning four successive league games since then to stay in the title race and victory at Burnley would put them two points behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool. Midfielder Dele Alli is still not available as he recovers from a hamstring injury but left back Ben Davies is also back in training after a groin injury. Danny Rose is doubtful for the trip to Turf Moor because of illness.