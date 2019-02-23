   
Dutch domination in Tour of Antalya

Bas Van Der Kooij ( R) is the second Dutchman to win in two days.
Dutch cyclists continued to dominate Tour of Antalya after Bas Van Der Kooij won the second stage Friday. Kooij, competing for Monkey Town A Block CT team, completed the race in 2 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds.

Belgian Roy Jans of Corendon Circus came second while Giovanni Lonardi of Nippo Vini Fantini secured the third spot. Friday's stage took 161 cyclists across a 111-kilometer route in Kemer, a seaside resort town in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

"This was an important stage for me and I worked hard. It was an easy stage for many so everyone came strong and every cyclist competed aggressively. There have been so many offenses and I saved my energy for the last few kilometers. It was a good race," the Dutch cyclist told reporters after the win. Fellow Dutchman Mathieu Van Der Poel had won the first stage Thursday. The four-day event is set to end Sunday after the cyclists cover more than 500 kilometers.

