Dutch domination in Tour of Antalya

Dutch cyclists continued to dominate Tour of Antalya after Bas Van Der Kooij won the second stage Friday. Kooij, competing for Monkey Town A Block CT team, completed the race in 2 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds.

Belgian Roy Jans of Corendon Circus came second while Giovanni Lonardi of Nippo Vini Fantini secured the third spot. Friday's stage took 161 cyclists across a 111-kilometer route in Kemer, a seaside resort town in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

"This was an important stage for me and I worked hard. It was an easy stage for many so everyone came strong and every cyclist competed aggressively. There have been so many offenses and I saved my energy for the last few kilometers. It was a good race," the Dutch cyclist told reporters after the win. Fellow Dutchman Mathieu Van Der Poel had won the first stage Thursday. The four-day event is set to end Sunday after the cyclists cover more than 500 kilometers.