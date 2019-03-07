Footballer barred for life for slashing opponents with razor in Turkey

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has barred a player from competition for life after he was accused of injuring four other players with a sharp object during a third-tier game.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board announced on Thursday that Mansur Çalar of Amed SFK was banned for "attacks on rival team players" last Saturday during a home game against Sakaryaspor in the southeast city of Diyarbakir.

Also, two teammates and a Sakaryaspor player were barred from playing in at least four games.

Amed SFK denied allegations that Çalar attacked rival players.

Prosecutors are separately investigating the incident.