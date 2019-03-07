   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

Footballer barred for life for slashing opponents with razor in Turkey

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ANKARA, Turkey
Published 07.03.2019 17:27
Updated 07.03.2019 17:27
emDHA Photo/em
DHA Photo

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has barred a player from competition for life after he was accused of injuring four other players with a sharp object during a third-tier game.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board announced on Thursday that Mansur Çalar of Amed SFK was banned for "attacks on rival team players" last Saturday during a home game against Sakaryaspor in the southeast city of Diyarbakir.

Also, two teammates and a Sakaryaspor player were barred from playing in at least four games.

Amed SFK denied allegations that Çalar attacked rival players.

Prosecutors are separately investigating the incident.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football Supporters' groups from around Europe have urged UEFA to lift what...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS