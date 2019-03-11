UAE punished for fans targeting Qatar during Asian Cup

Asian Cup host United Arab Emirates has been fined $150,000 for fan misconduct during the team's semifinal loss to eventual champion Qatar.

The UAE national team must also play its first home qualifier for the 2023 Asian Cup in an empty stadium as part of a punishment for fan behavior.

The Asian Football Confederation says incidents included fans in Abu Dhabi "making insulting sounds" during Qatar's national anthem.

Qatar players dodged shoes thrown by some spectators after the second goal in a 4-0 rout at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

The politically charged game was played on Jan. 29 following 18 months of an economic and travel boycott of Qatar by hostile regional neighbors, including the UAE.

The Asian soccer body says UAE fans also "got into a fight among themselves after the match," and one ran onto the field.

Qatar won the Asian Cup for its first major honor last month. Throughout the monthlong tournament in the UAE the team was without its own fans due to a blockade imposed on the country by its neighbors.